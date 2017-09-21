TV Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 12 Finale Hits 7 Year in Total Viewers

“America’s Got Talent” closed out a powerful Season 12 with multiple highs in both key ratings measurres, according to Nielsen data.

Airing from 8 p.m.-10 p.m. on NBC, the season finale averaged a 2.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 15.4 million total viewers. That makes it the show’s top finale in six years in adults 18-49 and in seven years in total viewers. In addition, it was up over 30% in both measures from last week’s episode on Wednesday.

After “AGT,” the Season 2 premiere of “The Good Place” averaged a 1.4 and 5.8 million viewers, airing from 10-11. That is a significant decrease from the Season 1 premiere (2.3, 8 million on Sept. 19, 2016) but an increase of 27% in the key demo and 47% in total viewers from the Season 1 finale (1.1, 3.9 million on Jan. 19, 2017).

On CBS, the Season 19 finale of “Big Brother” (2.2, 6.7 million) was up 19% in the key demo compared to last week and approximately 4% in total viewers.

