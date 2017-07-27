‘America’s Got Talent’ Winner Grace VanderWaal to Return for Live Results Show (EXCLUSIVE)

Grace Vanderwaal
“America’s Got Talent” season 11 winner Grace VanderWaal is returning to the NBC show for the first live results episode on Aug. 16.

The 13-year old will be joined by other AGT graduates and success stories, including season 9 winner Mat Franco, who performs his Magic Reinvented show nightly at the newly renamed Mat Franco Theater at Las Vegas’ LINQ Hotel & Casino; season 11 third place finisher Jon Dorenbos, a magician and NFL star who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles; and season 10 fan favorite Piff the Magic Dragon, whose magic show with canine companion, “Mr. Piffles,” earned a “Golden Buzzer” from guest Neil Patrick Harris and accolades from former judge Howard Stern, who calls the comic a “phenomenal talent.”

Piff, who currently has a residency at The Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas, will be returning by “overwhelming demand,” an AGT spokesperson tells Variety. 

VanderWaal, whose video for her new song, “Moonlight” has surpassed 2 million views on YouTube since its July 20 debut, has been hard at work since her 2016 debut. After signing a deal with Columbia/Syco Records, she released “Perfectly Imperfect,” which was the best-selling EP of the year. She’s currently recording her first full-length album and will appear on the Sept. 4 episode of “Kelly and Ryan” to promote “Moonlight.”

The latest episode of “AGT,” aired on July 25 and averaged a 2.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 12.9 million viewers, a slight uptick from the previous week.

AGT begins live shows on Aug. 15 at 8 p.m. EST. The results will be revealed on Aug. 16.

