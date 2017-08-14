‘American Woman’ Changes Showrunners Ahead of Paramount Network Debut

The upcoming Paramount Network series “American Woman” is changing showrunners before its debut, Variety has confirmed.

“30 Rock” alum and Emmy winner John Riggi has exited the series, citing creative differences. John Wells will now step in to finish out the show’s first season. Wells is executive producing the series through his John Wells Productions banner.

“American Woman” is inspired by the life of “Real Housewives” star Kyle Richards, and will star Alicia Silverstone and Mena Suvari. Set amid the sexual revolution and the rise of second-wave feminism, “American Woman” follows Bonnie (Silverstone), an unconventional mother struggling to raise her two daughters (Makenna James and Lia Ryan McHugh) after leaving her husband. With the help of her two best friends, Kathleen (Suvari) and Diana (Jennifer Bartels), these three women will each discover their own brand of independence in a world reluctant to give it. The series landed a 12-episode order for its first season.

Riggi served as the writer and executive producer of the series, with Wells also executive producing. Richards serves as a co-executive producer. The series is produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. Brad Gardner, senior vice president of development and original programming for Paramount Network and TV Land, will serve as the executive in charge of production and will oversee the project for the network.

“American Woman” was originally in development at TV Land but was moved over to Spike in March, ahead of the latter network’s rebrand as the Paramount Network in January 2018 as part of restructuring at parent company Viacom. Paramount Network is also developing a series adaptation of the classic high school movie “Heathers,” and will debut the original series “Yellowstone” starring Kevin Coster and written by Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan.