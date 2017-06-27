TV Ratings: ‘American Ninja Warrior’ Grows in Total Viewers for Second Week

American Ninja Warrior” saw an uptick in total viewers for the second straight week on NBC, according to Nielsen overnight data.

Airing from 8 p.m.-10 p.m., the competition series averaged a 1.5 rating and 6 million viewers. It was even in the demo, but rose from 5.8 million viewers last week, which was itself up from 5.4 million the week before.

At 10, NBC aired “Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge” (1.1, 3.9 million), which ticked down in total viewers from last week.

On ABC, “The Bachelorette” (1.4, 5.4 million) was down in the demo from last week. The network aired a repeat of “Celebrity Family Feud” at 10 (1.0, 4.3 million), which more than tripled the rating and nearly tripled the total viewership of the new episode of “Still Star-Crossed” that aired in the time period last week (0.3, 1.6 million). The freshman Shondaland drama has since been moved to Saturday nights.

On Fox, “So You Think You Can Dance” (0.8, 3.1 million) ticked down in the demo, while “Superhuman” (0.7, 2.5 million) held even.

CBS and The CW aired only repeats.

ABC and NBC tied for first in the demo with a 1.3, but NBC was first in total viewers with 5.3 million. ABC was second in total viewers with 5 million. Fox was third in the demo with a 0.7 but fourth in total viewers with 2.8 million. CBS was fourth in the demo with a 0.6 but third in total viewers with 3.9 million. The CW averaged a 0.3 and 1.3 million viewers.

Marketplace

