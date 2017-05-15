Fox Chief on ‘American Idol’: Quick Revival Would Have Been ‘Fraudulent’ After Farewell Season Promotion

Fox executives don’t relish the idea of seeing “American Idol” return to the airwaves on ABC next season. But they don’t regret their decision that talent competition needed to rest a few more years before it could come home to Fox.

“Yes it feels bad knowing it’s coming back on another network,” Fox Television Group chairman Dana Walden told reporters Monday during a conference call to talk up Fox’s fall schedule. “It’s obviously a tough one for us. We loved ‘American Idol.’ It’s so connected to the Fox brand. It was associated with a tremendous amount of success for everyone involved for 15 years.”

That said, Walden detailed Fox’s conversations with “Idol” producer FremantleMedia North America during the past year. In the end, the two companies had different visions of what the trajectory of a revival should be and how a new-model “Idol” should be presented. Fox was willing to talk to Fremantle about bring the show back in a new form in 2020, but the production company was determined to get the show back on the air as soon as possible. Walden said executives felt they couldn’t move that fast given all the focus on “Idol’s” farewell season in 2016.

“It would be extremely fraudulent to bring the show back quickly,” Walden said. “We felt that our fans would not appreciate being told one thing and then have the show brought back right away,” Walden said. Fremantle “wanted the show back on the air and they saw an opportunity at ABC.”

More to come