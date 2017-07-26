‘American Idol’: Charlie Puth, Lionel Richie in Advanced Talks to Join as Judges

The “American Idol” revival may be close to rounding out its panel of judges.

Charlie Puth and Lionel Richie are in advanced talks to join Katy Perry on the judges’ panel, sources confirm to Variety. Country singers Luke Bryan and Keith Urban, an “Idol” veteran, are being considered as well.

ABC is also deliberating whether to have four judges on its panel. The series has traditionally had only three, with the exceptions of Seasons 8, 9, and 12.

This isn’t the first time Richie has been in talks with ABC to judge a singing competition show. In 2012, he dropped out of the network’s short-lived “Duets” before it premiered, being replaced by John Legend.

ABC’s revival of the long-running Fox series has been slowly taking shape since it was announced in May. Perry was revealed to be a judge shortly after the deal at ABC was made, and is currently the only official judge announced.

Ryan Seacrest, who hosted every season of the original “American Idol,” announced last week that he will be returning, despite his new job at “Live With Kelly and Ryan,” not to mention his job hosting and executive producing his iHeartRadio-syndicated morning radio show “On Air With Ryan Seacrest.”

TMZ first reported the news.