‘American Idol’ Cancels Texas Auditions Due to Hurricane Harvey

“American Idol” has canceled auditions in Houston and San Antonio in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

ABC’s rebooted singing competition — hosted by Ryan Seacrest — was scheduled to hold auditions in Houston on Sept. 2 and in San Antonio two days later, but eliminated these after the Category 4 storm wreaked havoc, causing catastrophic flooding and destruction over the weekend.

The announcement, made over Twitter, reads, “In light of Hurricane Harvey and the devastation in Texas, the American Idol bus will be canceling the previously scheduled auditions in Houston on September 2 and San Antonio on September 4. The safety of the community is of the utmost importance and our thoughts go out to all of those affected. ”

The notice suggests alternative methods of auditioning, including sending in a video via the show’s website or attending either of the Louisiana audition dates.

Hurricane Harvey had previously caused the band Coldplay and Mary J. Blige to postpone their concerts in Houston. Country music group Lady Antebellum canceled their Houston show altogether.

Harvey is the strongest storm to make landfall in the United States since Hurricane Charley in 2004. Some areas of Houston have seen up to 50 inches of rain. The death toll had risen to 13, according to local officials.