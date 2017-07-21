‘American Horror Story’ Season 7 Title Revealed

And the title of “American Horror Story” Season 7 is…. “Cult.”

The news was announced during an “AHS” event at Comic-Con on Thursday, after co-creator Ryan Murphy previously revealed that the next installment of FX’s horror anthology is inspired by the 2016 presidential election. Along with the news, FX also dropped a new website and video, featuring a group of creepy clowns revealing the title. The video is marked as “Week One,” with the following seven weeks locked.

Once clicking on the website, users are prompted to log in through Facebook, which it says it will use to provide exclusive “AHS” content ahead of the new season.

Per usual, still little is known about Season 7. What we do know, however, is that “AHS” veterans Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson are returning, joined by franchise newcomers Billie Lourd (who worked with Murphy on “Scream Queens”) and “Billy on the Street’s” Billy Eichner. Lena Dunham is also joining the new season, it was announced on Wednesday.

Despite the lack of information so far, “AHS” fans still know more about Season 7 than they did at this point ahead of the previous season, “Roanoke.” Murphy and FX kept that installment’s theme and title under wraps all the way up until its season premiere, whetting appetites with a series of mysterious teasers.

FX previously renewed “AHS” through Season 9. Its previous seasons have tackled different narratives, but have kept certain cast members like Peters and Paulson, and intertwined some plot points through the series.