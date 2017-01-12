Though the theme of “American Horror Story” Season 7 will be “shrouded in secrecy,” according to FX CEO John Landgraf, creator Ryan Murphy did dish some details about the upcoming installment of the horror anthology series.

Murphy revealed that Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters will both be returning to Season 7 when speaking to a small group of reporters, including Variety, at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena, Calif.

Murphy did not reveal any character details for Paulson or Peters because the theme is being kept under wraps. In fact, only three people in the world know what the theme is: Paulson, Landgraf and Dana Walden, Fox Television Group chairman and CEO.

However, Murphy did reveal one tidbit about “AHS” Season 7: it will be a modern-day story.

More to come…