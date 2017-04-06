“American Horror Story” Season 7 has cast “Scream Queens” star Billie Lourd, Variety has confirmed.

Lourd made her onscreen debut as Chanel #3 on Fox’s “Scream Queens,” another Ryan Murphy series, and has played the role for both of its seasons. She also appeared in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” as Lt. Connix opposite her mother, the late Carrie Fisher. She will reprise the role in the upcoming “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” She is repped by CAA.

As is typical of the FX anthology series, no details about her character are available, but it is known that the new season will take place in the immediate aftermath of a recent U.S. presidential election. Lourd is the latest new addition to the popular series, with comedian Billy Eichner also recently joining the cast. Series vets Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson will also return for the upcoming season. The series is known for switching up its cast and themes each season, though some core cast like Paulson and Peters have appeared in multiple installments. It has been renewed at FX through Season 9.

Murphy has kept busy at FX, with three anthology series in the works at the 21st Century Fox-owned network. Along with “AHS,” Murphy recently debuted “Feud,” starring Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon, and has a second season of “American Crime Story” in the works, focusing on the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, debuting sometime in 2018. He has also already begun work on Season 3 of “American Crime Story,” which will focus on the murder of fashion designer Gianni Versace.

Deadline first reported this news.