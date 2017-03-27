PaleyFest LA wrapped its week of TV panels with FX’s “American Horror Story: Roanoke.”

Executive producer Brad Falchuk revisited his original interest in the concept of “Roanoke” during a Q&A on Sunday at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre.

“Even before the show, we were always fascinated by it. It’s one of the few American mysteries so it was always in the back of our head. It was nice to have something that had just a kernel of truth in it and we could fill in whatever we want,” said Falchuk.

“Every season we’ve always tried to do something different. We really wanted to be as scary as possible. I wanted to beat the hell out of the cast in a different way,” he added.

Sarah Paulson, who played three characters during “Roanoke,” including reprising “Asylum’s” Lana Winters, compared this season to her previous ones on show.

“Usually Ryan Murphy comes out and gives a little niblet, but this was completely blackout,” she said.

When asked what other “American Horror Story” role she’d like to possibly revisit, Paulson chose her “Coven” character Cordelia Foxx.

“Probably Cordelia. We only got to see her just getting her powers,” Paulson said. “I just would like to know if the power might have been something that kind of changed her.”

“Maybe we’ll get to see that,” she added.

For Cheyenne Jackson, who played reality producer Sidney Aaron James, the inspiration for the ruthless character came from an unlikely source.

“I love the show ‘Unreal,’ she’s so simple-minded that she’ll do anything to get the shot, and when the part was pitched to me, it was kind of the same idea,” he said.

Stars Kathy Bates, Cuba Gooding Jr., Adina Porter, Denis O’Hare, and Tim Minear were also in attendance.