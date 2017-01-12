FX has renewed “American Horror Story” for two more seasons — in addition to the already-picked-up seventh season — taking the anthology series through a ninth season.

The announcement was made Thursday ahead of the cabler’s sessions at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena, Calif. by John Landgraf, CEO of FX Networks and FX Productions.

Created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, “American Horror Story” began in 2011 with its first installment, “Murder House.” Then came “Asylum,” “Coven,” “Freak Show,” “Hotel” and the most recent season, “AHS: Roanoke,” wrapped in late 2016.

“’American Horror Story’ launched the modern limited series revolution and — as evidenced by the most recent installment ‘Roanoke’ — it remains as vital today as when ‘Murder House’ stunned audiences six years ago,” said Landgraf. “Each new chapter is a cultural event, beloved for every new twist in imagery, style, cast and plot. We are thrilled that Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and the entire creative team will continue to deliver the groundbreaking, celebrated ‘American Horror Story’ for years to come.”

Fox Television Group chairmen and CEOs, Dana Walden and Gary Newman, added: “When Ryan and Brad came to us seven years ago with the idea for a horror series structured as an anthology, with a group of actors returning year after year, in different roles, settings and time periods, we were in awe of the sheer originality and ambition of their vision. They’ve since delivered six fantastic installments which have rightfully attracted millions of viewers, critical raves and dozens of awards. Ryan and Brad are to be congratulated on this remarkable multi-year pickup and we are grateful to John Landgraf and our partners at FX for their extraordinary support.”

Over the course of its run, “American Horror Story” has won 15 Emmy awards, plus Golden Globes and AFI Awards. The fifth installment “AHS: Hotel” won two Emmys in 2016.

Aside from accolades, “AHS” is also a ratings winner, topping FX’s all-time telecasts. The sixth season, “AHS: Roanoke,” brought in nearly 11 million total viewers and was the top limited cable series of 2016 among adults 18-49 and adults 18-34. Among all 215 scripted cable series of last year, “Roanoke” ranked in third, and for the past five installments of “AHS,” each season has ranked among cable’s top five scripted series of the year in which they aired.

Over the years, “American Horror Story” regular players have included Sarah Paulson, Jessica Lange, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates , Lily Rabe, Evan Peters, Emma Roberts and Lady Gaga.