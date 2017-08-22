‘American Horror Story: Cult’ Trailer Teases Consequences of 2016 Election

The first official trailer for “American Horror Story: Cult” is here, giving us our initial looks at Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters’ characters, as well as the first real glimpse at how the horror anthology is taking on President Trump.

It may start off with the recognizable scene for many: a screaming Paulson in Michigan as newscasters announce that Donald Trump has won the 2016 election. But from Twisty the Clown to a child in danger, there’s a lot to dissect from there.

While Paulson’s character, Ally, is devastated by the election news, Peters’ character has a very different reaction, to say the least. With wild eyes and dyed blue hair, he screams as she rushes the TV.

Later, we find that Ally is going through some personal issues, probably in part due to the election results. “Since election night, it has all been getting so much worse,” she tells her therapist, played by “AHS” familiar face Cheyenne Jackson. He clarifies that it’s her fear of clowns that’s gotten worse, cutting to a scene with a book about Twisty the Clown — the antagonist of Season 4, “Freak Show,” played by John Carroll Lynch.

Twisty shows up later in the teaser as well, as “AHS” newcomer Billie Lourd presents a doll of the clown to a young boy. Lourd, in talking with Peters, tells him she hates children… but later, proclaims that she loves them. The trailer also gives the first look at Alison Pill’s character, who is married to Ally.

Peters caps off the trailer with an ominous message: “If you get people scared enough, they will set the world on fire.”

The trailer was released via FX’s “Cult” website on Tuesday, where the network has been unveiling mysterious hints over the past few weeks. On Monday, show creator Ryan Murphy unleashed the opening credits for the new installment, which showed figures in Trump and Hillary Clinton masks.

Watch the trailer below.