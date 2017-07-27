‘American Horror Story’ Season 7 Drops New Teaser, Poster (WATCH)

American Horror Story Season 7
American Horror Story: Cult” released a chilling new trailer and poster teasing the show’s Season 7.

“You’ve been waiting for us,” American Horror Story tweeted regarding the teaser. Though the mysterious clip reveals very little, it flashes between a creepy clown and the cryptic text “Find us” followed by “AHSCULT.com.” The official poster is captioned “Be of like mind,” and portrays a powdery-white woman with clown makeup. The top of her skull is removed, exposing a honey-comb brain riddled with bees, teasing the hive mind mentality for the season.

The official title and first teaser were released at San Diego Comic-Con last week, with FX projecting the teaser onto a wall of water behind the San Diego Convention Center.

Co-creator Ryan Murphy shared earlier the next installment of FX’s horror anthology was inspired by the 2016 presidential election. FX has renewed the show through Season 9.

Previously announced cast members include “American Horror Story” newcomers Lena Dunham, Billy Eichner, and Billie Lourd, along with franchise veterans Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters.

“American Horror Story: Cult” premieres Sept. 5.

