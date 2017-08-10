‘American Horror Story: Cult’ Will Focus on ‘What’s Going on in Our World’

Details are scarce about the upcoming new season of “American Horror Story,” as always.

But at a panel titled “The Women of ‘American Horror Story,'” held during the Television Critics Association press tour on Wednesday, a few details were revealed, including confirmation that the past presidential election will somehow play a role.

Executive producer Ryan Murphy had said back in February that the upcoming season was “going to be about the election that we just went through,” but executive producer Alexis Martin Woodall said Murphy’s announcement was more thematic. “It’s more about what’s going on in our world around us, the idea of paranoia,” she said. “It’s not what you think it is. Knowing less is so much more because it’s going to unfold for you. But it is an element in our launch point.”

The panel also featured series stars Sarah Paulson, Alison Pill, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, and Leslie Grossman, costume designer Lou Eyrich, and makeup artist Eryn Krueger Mekash.

The stars acknowledged that they were scared during the making of the show. “This particular season has a streak of paranoia that’s infectious,” said Pill. “I’d be happy to bid that slightly creepy feeling adieu.”

Pill, who joined the ensemble this season, praised her co-stars, particularly Paulson. “It’s good to have members of the cast who know much more than I do what to expect,” she said. A set tour revealed that two women will be living together, which Paulson confirmed. “There are two women married to each other in that house,” said Paulson. “It may or may not be me and Allison.”

Pressed to offer some clues about the season holds, Woodall said, “We’ve got bloody tension, a well-cooked meal, and an exciting trip to a grocery store.”

She continued, “It is true to our brand, which is you’re going to be in a whole new world all over again and fall in love with these really special characters. You’ll hate yourself for watching it before you go to bed and love when you wake up in the morning for having gotten through the night.”

Porter, who plays a broadcast news journalist, would not reveal much else about her character. “I’m so incredibly lucky to be working. To be able to still be in stunts and not be 12 is pretty spectacular,” she said. “I appreciate that.”

Lourd said that this role allows her to be more dramatic than her work on Fox’s “Scream Queens.” “This is straight-up horror drama. It’s definitely less of my comedic side, more of my dark side,” she said. “I do have emotions this time, which is really exciting.”

Other cast members lined up for this season include Emma Roberts, Evan Peters, Billy Eichner, and Lena Dunham.

Paulson said she doesn’t know how this season will end, adding that in the past, she’s been told the ending but it’s changed as the season has gone along. Asked about her character’s “love story” with Peters, which Murphy teased on Instagram, she said, “I think it’s going to reveal itself in surprising ways.”

“American Horror Story: Cult” will premiere on FX on Sept. 5.