‘American Gods’ Renewed for Season 2 at Starz

“American Gods” has been renewed for Season 2 at Starz, Variety has confirmed.

The series is based on the best-selling Neil Gaiman book of the same name. It stars Ricky Whittle as Shadow Moon, an ex-con who finds himself in a tug-of-war between America’s old gods — the ones brought here via millennia of immigration, like Ian McShane’s “Mr. Wednesday” (Odin) and Orlando Jones’ “Mr. Nancy” (Anansi) — and the new kids, like Gillian Anderson’s Media.

Other cast members include Emily Browning as Shadow’s wife Laura, Pablo Schrieber as Mad Sweeney, Jonathan Tucker as Low Key Lyesmith, Cloris Leachman as Zorya Vechernyaya, Peter Stormare as Czernobog, Kristin Chenoweth as Easter, Yetide Badaki as Bilquis, Bruce Langley as Technical Boy, Crispin Glover as Mr. World, Chris Obi as Anubis; Demore Barnes as Mr. Ibis, Corbin Bernsen as Vulcan, and Mousa Kraish as The Jinn.

FremantleMedia North America produces the series. Bryan Fuller and Michael Green are writers, executive producers, and showrunners. Craig Cegielski and Stefanie Berk are also executive producers along with David Slade, Adam Kane, and Gaiman. Starz senior vice presidents of original programming Marta Fernandez and Ken Segna are the executives in charge.

Deadline first reported this news.

