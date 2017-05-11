‘American Gods’ Renewed for Season 2 at Starz

TV Reporter @JoeOtterson
American Gods
Courtesy of Starz

“American Gods” has been renewed for Season 2 at Starz, Variety has confirmed.

The series is based on the best-selling Neil Gaiman book of the same name. It stars Ricky Whittle as Shadow Moon, an ex-con who finds himself in a tug-of-war between America’s old gods — the ones brought here via millennia of immigration, like Ian McShane’s “Mr. Wednesday” (Odin) and Orlando Jones’ “Mr. Nancy” (Anansi) — and the new kids, like Gillian Anderson’s Media.

Other cast members include Emily Browning as Shadow’s wife Laura, Pablo Schrieber as Mad Sweeney, Jonathan Tucker as Low Key Lyesmith, Cloris Leachman as Zorya Vechernyaya, Peter Stormare as Czernobog, Kristin Chenoweth as Easter, Yetide Badaki as Bilquis, Bruce Langley as Technical Boy, Crispin Glover as Mr. World, Chris Obi as Anubis; Demore Barnes as Mr. Ibis, Corbin Bernsen as Vulcan, and Mousa Kraish as The Jinn.

FremantleMedia North America produces the series. Bryan Fuller and Michael Green are writers, executive producers, and showrunners. Craig Cegielski and Stefanie Berk are also executive producers along with David Slade, Adam Kane, and Gaiman. Starz senior vice presidents of original programming Marta Fernandez and Ken Segna are the executives in charge.

Deadline first reported this news.

More to come…

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More TV News from Variety

Loading
ad