Starz’s “American Gods,” the long-gestating TV adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s novel, finally has a premiere date: April 30.

Bryan Fuller is at the helm of “American Gods,” with Ricky Wittle starring as protagonist Shadow Moon. Shadow is an ex-con who finds himself in a tug-of-war between America’s old gods — the ones brought here via millennia of immigration, like Ian McShane’s “Mr. Wednesday” (Odin) and Orlando Jones’ “Mr. Nancy” (Anansi) — and the new kids, like Gillian Anderson’s Media. America is intrinsically poor spiritual soil for gods in Gaiman’s world, leading to inevitable conflict among the generations of deities.

Other cast members include Emily Browning as Shadow’s wife Laura, Pablo Schrieber as Mad Sweeney, Jonathan Tucker as Low Key Lyesmith, Cloris Leachman as Zorya Vechernyaya, Peter Stormare as Czernobog, Kristin Chenoweth as Easter, Yetide Badaki as Bilquis, Bruce Langley as Technical Boy, Crispin Glover as Mr. World, Chris Obi as Anubis; Demore Barnes as Mr. Ibis, Corbin Bernsen as Vulcan, and Mousa Kraish as The Jinn.

The series will have a special screening at SXSW on March 11 at 11 a.m. at the Vimeo Theater in the Austin Convention Center, followed by a Q&A with the cast and creative team.

“American Gods” is produced by FremantleMedia North America. Fuller and Michael Green are writers and showrunners. Frequent Fuller collaborator David Slade is directing the pilot and additional episodes. Fremantle’s Craig Cegielski and Stefanie Berk are executive producers along with Fuller, Green, Slade, Adam Kane, and Neil Gaiman. Senior vice presidents of original programming Marta Fernandez and Ken Segna are the Starz executives in charge.