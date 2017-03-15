By now, you’ve probably seen some sort of promotion for Bryan Fuller’s upcoming series “American Gods.” But the latest trailer for Starz’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s novel lays out the conflict a little more clearly than the previous, more oblique promos: The old gods brought to America by various groups of immigrants are fading, supplanted in the public consciousness by the new gods of tech and media and conspiracy theories. There’s not enough belief to go around — but the old gods, led by Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane) aren’t going to go quietly.

In the middle of all this is Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle), an ex-con widower. He tags along as Wednesday’s muscle, encountering other gods in dire straits like Anansi (Orlando Jones), Czernobog (Peter Stormare), and Easter (Kristin Chenoweth) during Wednesday’s attempt to drum up an army. “We’re at war already,” Wednesday says just before we get a glimpse of Crispin Glover’s mysterious villain Mr. World. “And we’re losing.”

The result, judging by the footage, is a surreal bloodbath that ties together past and present. Watch the latest trailer for the series here or below:

“American Gods” premieres Sunday, April 30 on Starz.

Additional cast includes Emily Browning as Laura Moon; Pablo Schreiber as Mad Sweeney; Yetide Badaki as Bilquis; Gillian Anderson as Media; Jonathan Tucker as Low Key Lyesmith; Cloris Leachman as Zorya Vechernyaya; Chris Obi as Anubis; Demore Barnes as Mr. Ibis; Corbin Bernsen as Vulcan; and Mousa Kraish as The Jinn.

“American Gods” is produced by FremantleMedia North America. Bryan Fuller and Michael Green are writers and showrunners. David Slade is directing the pilot and additional episodes. FMNA’s Craig Cegielski and Stefanie Berk are executive producers along with Fuller, Green, Slade, Adam Kane andGaiman. SVPs of original programming Marta Fernandez and Ken Segna are the Starz executives in charge of “American Gods.”