‘American Gods’ Showrunners Bryan Fuller, Michael Green Exit (EXCLUSIVE)

Bryan Fuller and Michael Green are exiting their posts as showrunners on Starz drama “American Gods.”

Based on the supernatural novel by Neil Gaiman, “American Gods” is produced by FremantleMedia. Fuller and Green, creators and executive producers on the series, are said to be departing after clashing with FremantleMedia over budget and creative direction. Fuller and Green were said to have been pushing for an increase to the series’ budget for season two. Sources close to the production said that the per-episode budget for “American Gods” season two already nearly $10 million.

Green and Fuller both have multiple irons in the fire elsewhere. Green is shepherding the Netflix drama “Raising Dion” and another TV series project in the works. Bryan Fuller is working on Apple’s “Amazing Stories” as well as other projects.

After hitting an impasse on plans for season two, Fuller and Green opted to bow out. The decision comes a year after Fuller exited his role as showrunner on CBS’ “Star Trek: Discovery” amid multiple production delays.