‘American Crime,’ ‘Secrets and Lies’ Canceled at ABC

AMERICAN CRIME - "Season Three: Episode
ABC

“American Crime” and “Secrets and Lies” have both been canceled after three and two seasons respectively at ABC.

“American Crime” starred Felicity Huffman, Regina King, and Timothy Hutton.

“Secrets and Lies” Detective Andrea Cornell (Juliette Lewis) as she investigates a different homicide case each season. In Season 1, she investigated a character played by Ryan Phillippe, who was accused of killing a boy who lived in his neighborhood. In Season 2, Michael Ealy played a man poised to take over his family’s private equity firm, but on the verge of his rise to power, his wife is murdered. Other cast members for Season 1 and 2 included: KaDee Strickland, Natalie Martinez, Dan Fogler, Indiana Evans, Jordana Brewster, Mekia Cox, Charlie Barnett, Kenny Johnson, and Terry O’Quinn,

More to come…

