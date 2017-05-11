‘American Crime,’ ‘Secrets and Lies’ Canceled at ABC

“American Crime” and “Secrets and Lies” have both been canceled after three and two seasons respectively at ABC.

“American Crime” was an anthology series created by executive producer John Ridley and starring Regina King, Felicity Huffman, Timothy Hutton, Lili Taylor and Richard Cabral, among many others. Each season explored issues of race, class, and gender, and those who are affected most by them in American society. Michael J. McDonald also served as executive producer. The series was produced by ABC Studios.

The series failed to make any significant impact in the ratings but was an awards contender throughout its run, with King winning multiple Emmys for her role on the show. In total, the series was nominated for 14 Emmys.

“Secrets and Lies” Detective Andrea Cornell (Juliette Lewis) as she investigates a different homicide case each season. In Season 1, she investigated a character played by Ryan Phillippe, who was accused of killing a boy who lived in his neighborhood. In Season 2, Michael Ealy played a man poised to take over his family’s private equity firm, but on the verge of his rise to power, his wife is murdered. Other cast members for Season 1 and 2 included: KaDee Strickland, Natalie Martinez, Dan Fogler, Indiana Evans, Jordana Brewster, Mekia Cox, Charlie Barnett, Kenny Johnson, and Terry O’Quinn.

Barbie Kligman developed the series, which is based on the of the same name created by Stephen Irwin. Kligman also executive produced for Avenue K Productions, along with Aaron Kaplan for Kapital Entertainment, and Tracey Robertson and Nathan Mayfield for Hoodlum Entertainment. “Secrets and Lies” was produced by ABC Studios.

Season 1 of the series managed decent ratings during its run, with the season as a whole averaging a 1.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.7 million viewers per episode. Season 2, however, has been down dramatically. The 10-episode season averaged just a 0.8 rating and 3.3 million viewers per episode, a decline of close to 50% in both key measures.