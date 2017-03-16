Nielsen ratings are starting to dribble in after the measurer suffered a power outage at one of its data facilities that resulted in a four-day delay. Here’s what happened on Sunday evening:

NBC won the night in the 18-49 demo in Nielsen’s final national ratings, though its whole schedule slipped, as usually happens when the clock springs forward. “Little Big Shots” pulled in a 1.7 rating in the demo and 10.12 million viewers. “Chicago Justice” came in with a 1.2 in the demo and 6.43 million viewers. “Shades of Blue” ticked down slightly from its premiere with a 0.9 and 4.84 million viewers.

Over on CBS, “60 Minutes” brought in a 1.2 in the demo and 9.97 million viewers. “NCIS: Los Angeles” drew a 1.1 demo rating and 9.26 million viewers. “Madam Secretary” brought in a 0.8 and 8.23 million viewers. “Elementary” came in with a 0.6 and 4.5 million viewers.

On Fox, a new “Bob’s Burgers” led the night off with a 0.8 in the demo and 1.82 million viewers. “The Simpsons” followed with a down-a-tick 1.1 in the demo and 2.61 million viewers. “Making History” continued its descent to a 0.7 in the demo and an audience of 1.83 million. “Family Guy” drew a 1.1 in the demo and 2.51 million viewers. “Last Man on Earth” notched a 0.9 and 2.04 million viewers.

ABC bore up relatively well from last week, though it still came in last place on the night: “Once Upon a Time” actually held steady at a 0.9 demo rating and an average audience of 3.06 million viewers. “Time After Time” held steady too, though there may not have been much further for it to fall from its premiere; it notched a 0.6 demo rating and drew 2.23 million viewers. The Season 3 premiere of “American Crime” built on its lead-in’s total audience with 2.67 million viewers, but brought in a 0.5 in the demo, a far cry even from last season’s finale, which notched a 0.9 and 3.7 million viewers.

As a reminder, daily ratings fluctuations tend to amount to mere quantum foam, and many of these series will see lifts of 50% or more once viewing within three and seven days is counted. However, most of those gains won’t translate to the ratings guarantees networks make advertisers.