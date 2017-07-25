Russia’s Amedia, HBO Renew Pact, Including ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Westworld’

Amedia will remain the home of HBO content in Russia after the pair struck a new deal. Amedia is one of Russia’s largest producers and channels operators and first inked an output deal with HBO in 2013.

The agreement means that all HBO content, spanning series, documentaries and specials, will appear exclusively on Amedia channels in Russia, including “Westworld”; Julia Roberts’ first TV show, “Today Will Be Different”; and the upcoming final season of “Game of Thrones.”

Amedia also has deals with CBS for Showtime content and programming deals with Fox, Starz, Sony Pictures, ABC Studios, and BBC Worldwide. The content runs on the premium Amedia HD channels package and the Amediataka SVOD service.

“Under our new relationship with HBO, Amedia’s status as the leader of premium pay television and SVOD in Russia and the CIS becomes paramount, guaranteeing premium content to our customers for years to come,” said Denis Gorshkov, CEO of Amedia TV Russia.

Charles Schreger, president of programming sales for HBO, added: “Recognizing the aggregated value of HBO programming, Amedia TV is creating an unprecedented proposition for its customers.”

Amedia is backed by Russian mogul Len Blavatnik, who has international media interests in TV, film and music. It was founded in 2002 by producer Alexander Akopov.