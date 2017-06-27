AMC Renews ‘Better Call Saul’ for Season 4

Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler, Bob
AMC has renewed “Better Call Saul” for a fourth season.

Exec produced by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, “Better Call Saul” stars Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill, the lawyer character introduced to viewers as Saul Goodman on the Gilligan-created “Breaking Bad.” The series is the third most watched scripted cable drama so far this year among viewers 25-54, averaging 1.98 million such viewers in Nielsen live-plus-three numbers.

“Supporting artists we respect and admire; delivering truly outstanding character development and nuanced dramatic twists and turns; continuing a legacy of bold creative choices; loving writing that is the best in the business: Truly, ‘S’all good, man’” said Charlie Collier, president of AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios. “Congratulations to Vince, Peter, Bob and everyone involved with ‘Better Call Saul.’ Bring on season four!”

“Better Call Saul” was nominated for seven Primetime Emmy Awards in 2016, including outstanding drama series and outstanding actor in a drama series for Odenkirk.

The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and AMC Studios. In addition to Gilligan and Gould, Mark Johnson (“Breaking Bad,” Diner, Rain Man) and Melissa Bernstein (“Breaking Bad,” “Rectify,” “Halt and Catch Fire”) also serve as exec producers alongside “Breaking Bad” alums Thomas Schnauz and Gennifer Hutchison.

