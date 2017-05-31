AMC Sets Three Dramas on Straight-to-Series Development Track

AMC has stepped up its development efforts for the year, setting three drama projects on its straight-to-series track.

The cabler has opened writers rooms for “NOS4A2,” “Pandora” and “Silent History” in a bid to generate enough scripts to evaluate whether the projects are worthy of going straight into episodic production. The process involves a handful of writers working with showrunners for a set period to hammer out the vision for a prospective series.

AMC has leaned toward this model of development in recent years. The new Pierce Brosnan starrer “The Son” was developed this way, as was the upcoming “Lodge 49.”

“We look forward to diving deep into these three distinctive projects and opening writers’ rooms that allow our talented creative partners to take their visions to the next level,” said Charlie Collier, president of AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios.

“NOS4A2” is spearheaded by Jami O’Brien, an alum of AMC’s “Hell on Wheels” and “Fear the Walking Dead.” The series revolves around a woman with a gift for finding things who finds herself battling a man who lures children to a terrifying world dubbed “Christmasland.” It’s based on the novel of the same name by Joe Hill. The project is a co-production of AMC Studios and Michael Eisner’s Tornante banner.

“Pandora” hails from Sam Vincent and Jonathan Brackley, who previously worked on AMC’s “Humans” and “MI-5.” It’s billed as a global mystery-thriller that follows three converging storylines as ordinary people try to piece together dark secrets leaking out into the world after advanced malware dismantles encryption across the Internet. Sister Pictures’ Jane Featherstone, Dan Isaacs and Christopher Fry are exec producers with Vincent and Brackley for AMC Studios.

“Silent History” revolves around the upset in the social order with the emergence of a generation of children who cannot comprehend language but have other surprising skills. It’s based on an app and a novel created by Eli Horowitz, Matthew Derby and Kevin Moffatt. Claire Carré and Charles Spano, the filmmakers behind the 2015 sci-fi thriller “Embers,” are shepherding the project with producer Owen Shiflett.