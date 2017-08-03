AMC Networks Sees Q2 Profit Rise

AMC Networks said it second quarter profit rose largely on performance from its U.S. cable networks, which include AMC, Sundance, IFC and We TV.

Second-quarter net income rose 34% to $103 million, or $1.54  a share, compared with $77 million, or $1.05 a share, in the year-earlier period.  The results include impairment charges of $17 million related to an Amsterdam facility.

Revenue in the second quarter rose 3.8%, or $26 million, to $711 million, reflecting a 5.6% increase in revenue at U.S. networks and despite a $7 million decline at the company’s international operations.  The company said ad revenue at its U.S. networks rose 2.6%. Investors have been scrutinizing media companies’ advertising performance in the second quarter, particularly after Time Warner and Scripps Networks have indicated tougher trends in that measure for some months ahead.

The company airs some of TV’s most critically acclaimed dramas, including “Better Call Saul” and “The Walking Dead.”

