AMC Networks’ Q1 Profit Drops on Higher Programming Costs, International Losses

Managing Editor: Television @Variety_Cynthia
Planet Earth II
Courtesy of BBC America

Profits at AMC Networks took a hit in the first quarter on higher programming and marketing costs for its domestic cable networks as well as red ink in its international division.

Operating income for the quarter fell 10.5% year-over-year to $232 million. Revenue was up 1.9% to $720 million. Earnings per share were in line with analysts’ expectations at $1.98.

AMC’s results reflected the first-quarter trend of weakness in ad sales. AMC’s domestic cablers — AMC, SundanceTV, IFC, We TV and BBC America — saw a 6.2% decline in advertising to $248 million. AMC said the drop was partly because of lower ratings delivery and the timing of original series.

Distribution revenue for the domestic cable group was up 9.8% to $368 million, driven by content licensing revenue.

AMC’s International and Other unit, which encompasses its international networks and IFC Films unit, saw revenue drop to $107 million. The division’s year-over-year loss widened to $19 million, an $11 million increase from Q1 2016. AMC attributed the loss to higher spending on digital initiatives and an increase in depreciation and restructuring expenses.

AMC Networks president-CEO Josh Sapan said the Q1 results “sets the stage for continued progress for the remainder of the year.” He cited the success of new and returning shows including AMC’s “Better Call Saul” and “The Son,” BBC America’s much-praised documentary series “Planet Earth II” and “Doctor Who,” IFC’s “Brockmire,” and WE tv’s Mama June.

“Our disciplined approach to investing in high-quality content is building our brands and positioning us well with advertisers and both traditional and new distribution platforms,” he said. “Looking ahead, we remain focused on costs coupled with smart content investments that will create value for our shareholders over the near and long-term.”

(Pictured: “Planet Earth II”)

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad