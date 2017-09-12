Amazon Greenlights Docu-Series on University of Michigan Football Team

Amazon has greenlit a new docu-series that will follow the University of Michigan football team, the streaming service announced Tuesday.

The untitled series will follow legendary coach Jim Harbaugh and the 11-time national championship team throughout the 2017 season. The cameras will follow Coach Harbaugh, his assistant coaches, the student athletes and their support system on and off the field, giving viewers an inside look at the team, game, practice, and life in Ann Arbor.

During Harbaugh’s first two years, Michigan became a top 10 national power, and pulled in one of the top recruiting classes for the 2017 season. Harbaugh is a former Michigan quarterback, Heisman finalist, first round draft pick, 14-season NFL quarterback and a former NFL head coach, who led the San Francisco 49ers to three NFC Championship games and a Super Bowl in his first three seasons.

“We pride ourselves on offering Prime members access to the people and worlds that they simply cannot find anywhere else. This series will show viewers an elite college football program in a way that’s never been done before,” said Conrad Riggs, head of unscripted for Amazon Originals. “We’re excited to have this series join the Sports Emmy-winning ‘All or Nothing’ on our unscripted sports programming roster.”

The series will be executive produced by Sandy Montag, Kirk Reynolds, Ron Lynn and Jim Jorden, and produced by BTN Originals, The Montag Group and Jim Jorden Productions. Prime members will be able to stream the series exclusively via the Amazon Prime Video app for TVs, connected devices including Fire TV, mobile devices and online. Members can also download the series to mobile devices for offline viewing at no additional cost to their membership.