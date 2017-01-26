Fox alum Sharon Tal Yguado has joined Amazon Studios as head of event series.

Tal Yguado will oversee development and production of sci-fi, action, fantasy and horror series for the streaming giant. She reports to Amazon Studios chief Roy Price.

Tal Yguado, a native of Israel, spent 13 years with Fox, rising through the ranks at its international channels unit. She was part of the team that fanned out around the world to launch Fox, FX and National Geographic-branded channels, giving Fox unrivaled global reach.

Most recently, Tal Yguado served as exec VP of global scripted programming for Fox Networks Group. She helped lead the push to add high-profile series such as “The Walking Dead” and “Outcast” to Fox’s 200-plus channels around the world. “Outcast,” from “Walking Dead” creator Robert Kirkman, was developed by Tal Yguado’s group and sold to Cinemax for the U.S.