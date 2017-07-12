Amazon Shuffles Comedy, Drama Development Execs, Sets Current Programming team

Amazon Studios has shuffled the development execs working under comedy and drama chief Joe Lewis. In a nod to its growing volume of original series, the streaming giant has also designated a pair of current programming execs.

Nick Hall has shifted to overseeing drama department after previously running comedy. Gina Kwan and Ryan Andolina, who worked under Hall, have been promoted to co-heads to take his place.

The movement comes months after former comedy Lewis was promoted to a larger role overseeing half-hours and drama.

In addition, programming executives Marc Resteghini and Jill Arthur have been tapped to oversee Amazon’s current hourlong series and half-hour series, respectively.

