Amazon Prime Video Brings ‘This Is Us,’ ‘The Exorcist’ to Customers Globally

Amazon has signed an international licensing pact with 20th Century Fox Television Distribution to bring the Emmy Award-winning show “This Is Us” and Jeremy Slater’s horror series “The Exorcist” to Amazon Prime Video customers across more than 200 countries.

The deal gives Amazon Prime Video exclusive streaming rights to both series in select countries. The service will begin rolling out the first seasons of “This Is Us” and “The Exorcist,” which is the TV adaptation of William Friedkin’s Oscar-winning movie, to new countries this month.

“This Is Us” scored 11 Emmy nominations and won two awards Sunday night: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Sterling K. Brown (pictured) and Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for Gerald McRaney.

“‘This Is Us’ is one of the best new TV series, beloved by viewers and acclaimed by critics,” said Brad Beale, VP of worldwide television acquisition for Amazon.

Prime Video members in the U.K. will be able to stream both series via the Amazon Prime Video app for TVs, mobile devices and online.

“’This Is Us’ has captivated audiences with its incredible storytelling and relatable characters that pull on our heartstrings, while ‘The Exorcist’, with its clever twists and big scares, has been something for horror fans to behold,” said Evan Scheffel, the executive VP of 20th Century Fox Television Distribution.