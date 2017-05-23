Amazon Orders ‘Hanna’ Series From NBCUniversal International Studios

Amazon Studios has given a straight-to-series order to Hanna, adapted from the 2011 film directed by Joe Wright. The series hails from NBCUniversal International Studios.

David Farr, who wrote the feature film and as well as last year’s “The Night Manager” for the BBC and AMC, will write the new series. The Amazon drama is described as a high-concept thriller and coming-of-age drama which follows the journey of an extraordinary young girl as she evades the relentless pursuit of an off-book CIA agent and tries to unearth the truth behind who she is.

Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements will executive produce with Scott Nemes and JoAnn Alfano for NBCUniversal International Studios.

“From the moment JoAnn Alfano and I saw Hanna it was evident that the film would make an incredible TV series,” said Michael Edelstein, president at NBCUniversal International Studios. “Fortunately, David Farr felt there was more Hanna story to tell and wanted to revisit this extraordinary world. We’re excited to be in business with David, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements who share our passion for this compelling story. The team at Amazon have been incredibly supportive and we are delighted this show will air on a platform that continues to generate exceptional content.”