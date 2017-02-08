Amazon is teaming up with “Drive” director Nicolas Winding Refn on new crime thriller, Variety has learned exclusively.

The drama, titled “Too Old To Die Young,” has been greenlit with a straight-to-series order with 10 episodes, according to sources. The show will shoot this fall in Los Angeles.

“Too Old To Die Young” explores the criminal underbelly of Los Angeles. The series is described as being in a similar vein to Refn’s Pusher trilogy, which looked at Danish criminals caught up in the drug trade. It explores various characters’ existential journeys from being killers to becoming samurai’s in the city of angels.

Refn will serve as co-writer with Ed Brubaker, who will be an executive producer. Refn will also direct the series and produce it.

Amazon has past ties to Refn, as the company previously released “The Neon Demon,” his recent horror film and fashion satire with Elle Fanning. His other credits include “Only God Forgives” and “Valhalla Rising.” “Too Old To Die Young” marks the first American TV series for the Danish filmmaker.

Brubaker is a comic writer and cartoonist, who most recently took a turn into television, working as a supervising producer and writer on HBO’s “Westworld.” He started in the crime genre of comics and then moved to superhero comics, writing for “Batman,” “Daredevil,” “Captain America,” Catwoman” and more.

The project is eyeing several big-name stars — Variety sources have mentioned three notable male actors who have been offered roles, though no deals have been made. Should the series lock down one of the names on Refn’s wish list, the show would follow Amazon’s hot streak of expanding its lineup of original programming with A-listers, including “Transparent” with Jeffrey Tambor, “Goliath” with Billy Bob Thornton, plus upcoming projects with Julianne Moore, Robert DeNiro and David O. Russell and a drama series from “Mad Men” creator Matthew Weiner.

Refn is repped by WME. Amazon did not respond to a request to comment and WME declined to comment.

Elsa Keslassy contributed to this report.