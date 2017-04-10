Amazon has ordered two seasons of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” from “Gilmore Girls” creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, Variety has learned. The order marks the first multi-season order for a new series in the streaming service’s history.

The series, written and directed by Sherman-Palladino, stars “House of Cards” and “Manhattan” alum Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a 1958 New York City woman who has everything she’s ever wanted—the perfect husband, two kids, and an elegant Upper West Side apartment perfect for hosting Yom Kippur dinner. But her perfect life suddenly takes an unexpected turn and Midge discovers a previously unknown talent for standup comedy. The pilot became available on Amazon Prime in March.

“In her onstage debut, Mrs. Maisel killed and had audiences responding overwhelmingly with digital applause,” said Joe Lewis, head of comedy, drama and VR for Amazon Studios. “Like any great young stand-up, we’re excited to see what she has to say next and for a long time to come. That made it an easy decision to order two seasons from Amy and her incredible cast. We can’t wait to bring it to customers soon.”

The series also stars Michael Zegen as Midge’s husband Joel Maisel, Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson, Golden Globe winner and three-time Emmy winner Tony Shalhoub as Midge’s father Abe Weissman, and Marin Hinkle as Midge’s mother Rose Weissman. Sherman-Palladino and her husband Daniel Palladino executive produce with Dhana Gilbert producing.

Back in November, new episodes of “Gilmore Girls” debuted on Netflix. While nothing official has been set, Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos recently said discussions have taken place place with Sherman-Palladino about another new installment. “The worst thing is to wait a couple of years for your favorite show to come back and for it to disappoint you but they sure delivered and people were really excited about more and we have been talking to them about the possibility of that,” Sarandos said in March.