Amazon to Develop Jay McInerney’s ‘Brightness Falls’ Trilogy Into TV Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Amazon Studios will develop novelist Jay McInerney’s “Brightness Falls” book trilogy into a television series, Variety has learned exclusively.

The Gotham Group brought the concept to Amazon Studios. McInerney and The Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Jeremy Bell will serve as executive producers. Novelists Dana Vachon and Gemma Sieff will adapt the books for TV and executive produce. Burr Steers (“Pride and Prejudice and Zombies”) is attached to direct, and will executive produce as well.

The three books — “Brightness Falls,” “The Good Life,” and “Bright Precious Days” — look at a marriage over the course of 30 years. An unforgettable New York story of glamour, sex, ambition, and heartbreak begins in the heady days before the financial crash. Russell and Corrine Calloway seem to be living the dream. But beneath the glossy surfaces, things are simmering — and the Calloways find themselves tested more severely than they ever could have imagined.

McInerney’s first novel, “Bright Lights, Big City,” was adapted into the 1988 film starring Michael J. Fox, Kiefer Sutherland and Phoebe Cates, for which McInerney wrote the screenplay.

The Gotham Group is repped by WME. ICM Partners represents McInerney and co-represents the project. Steers, Vachon and Sieff are repped by CAA.