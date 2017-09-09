Amazon Orders Fred Armisen-Maya Rudolph Comedy, Wong Kar-wai Drama, 3 Other Projects (EXCLUSIVE)

As Amazon refines its focus on shows with broad, global appeal, the streaming service has given series orders to a drama from Wong Kar-wai and comedy starring Fred Armisen and Maya Rudolph. Three more projects have also been put into development.

The streaming service has given a greenlight to “Tong Wars,” an hour-long drama written and executive produced by Paul Attanasio and directed by decorated Hong Kong filmmaker Wong. The series is set against the Tong Wars of 19th century San Francisco and tells a story spanning a significant period of time about Chinese immigrants and the clashes between organized-crime families in the city’s Chinatown.

Also receiving a series order is an untitled single-camera half hour comedy starring “Saturday Night Live” alums Fred Armisen and Maya Rudolph. The two actors will serve as executive producers alongside writers Alan Yang (co-creator of “Master of None”) and Matt Hubbard. Dave Becky will also executive produce.

Amazon Studios chief Roy Price confirmed the series orders and additional projects in development to Variety Friday.

“Upload,” a single camera half-hour comedy set in the future and hailing from “The Office” creator Greg Daniels, has received a pilot order, as has “Making Friends,” a half-hour series from “How I Met Your Mother” creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas. “Making Friends” would be Amazon’s first multi-camera comedy.

“The Boys,” a Sony Pictures TV project from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, has received a script order from Amazon and is being eyed for a possible straight-to-series pickup. Based on the comic book series by “Preacher” creator Garth Ennis, the hour-long drama is being written by Eric Kripke, with executive producers Rogen and Goldberg set to direct. The project is the first to emerge from the event-series unit formed when Fox International Channels veteran Sharon Tal Yguado joined Price’s development team in January.