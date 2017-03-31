Amazon announced Friday that it has greenlit a second season of the NFL Films-produced series “All or Nothing,” with the new season set to focus on the Los Angeles Rams’ 2016 season.

Subscribers will get to see the Rams’ entire 2016 season, which began with their relocation back to Los Angeles from St. Louis and culminated with the hiring of a new head coach and preparations for the 2017 season. The first season of the series followed the Arizona Cardinals as they fought their way to the NFC Championship game against the Carolina Panthers in 2015.

“‘All or Nothing’ brings Amazon Prime members a deep dive into the lives of professional athletes,” said Conrad Riggs, head of unscripted for Amazon Originals. “We are excited to highlight the LA Rams in season two, a team with a compelling story of relocation, rebuilding and reuniting with the city they once again call home.”

Produced by NFL Films, “All or Nothing: A Season with the Los Angeles Rams” is executive produced by Ross Ketover and Pat Kelleher. Keith Cossrow serves as showrunner. Shannon Furman and Pat Harris will direct. Bennett Viseltear is the supervising producer while Nick Mascolo is the senior producer.

“Since bringing pro football back to the Los Angeles region last year after a 21-year absence, we have been committed to giving NFL fans an up-close view of our journey,” said Rams executive vice president of football operations and chief operating officer Kevin Demoff. “We are pleased that NFL Films captured this important chapter in the NFL’s history and are looking forward to working with Amazon to bring this behind-the-scenes look at our team to their customers.”

Prime members will be able to stream the series exclusively via the Amazon Prime Video app for TVs, connected devices including Fire TV, mobile devices and online. Members can also download the series to mobile devices for offline viewing. It will also be available to Prime members in Austria, Canada, Germany, Japan, Mexico and the UK.