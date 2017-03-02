Amazon’s 2017 pilot season will kick off on March 17, Variety has learned.

The streaming service will put up five pilots — two hourlongs and three half-hours. One of the hourlongs, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” comes from “Gilmore Girls” creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino; the other, “Oasis,” boasts both Richard Madden and Mark Addy from “Game of Thrones.” Amazon is also entering the adult animated space with “The New V.I.P.’s” from “The Life and Times of Tim” creator Steve Dildarian.

Here’s a full rundown of what Amazon users will be able to vote on starting March 17:

Hourlongs:

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

It’s 1958 Manhattan and Miriam “Midge” Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan, “House of Cards)” has everything she’s ever wanted — the perfect husband, two kids, and an elegant Upper West Side apartment perfect for hosting Yom Kippur dinner. But her perfect life suddenly takes an unexpected turn and Midge discovers a previously unknown talent — one that changes her life forever. She charts a course that takes her from her comfortable life on Riverside Drive, through the basket houses and nightclubs of Greenwich Village as she storms the world of stand-up comedy — a course that will ultimately lead her to a spot on Johnny Carson’s couch. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” also stars Michael Zegen (“Boardwalk Empire”) as Midge’s husband Joel Maisel, Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson, Tony Shalhoub as Midge’s father Abe Weinberg, and Marin Hinkle as Midge’s mother Rose Weinberg. The pilot was written and directed by Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive produced by Daniel Palladino and Sherman-Palladino.

“Oasis”

Based on the cult-hit novel “The Book of Strange New Things” from Michel Faber, “Oasis” follows a chaplain — played by Richard Madden of “Game of Thrones” — who is sent into space to help establish a colony on a distant planet. What he ends up discovering not only puts his faith to the test, but life as we know it. The pilot also stars Indian actor and producer Anil Kapoor (“Slumdog Millionaire”) as Vikram Danesh, the head of the base on Oasis, Michael Shaw as B.G., Antje Traue (“Man of Steel”) as Grainger, Mark Addy as Halloran, Haley Joel Osment as Sy, Maureen Sebastian as Alicia Ruiz, Michael Shaffer as Phelps, and Zawe Ashton as Severin. “Oasis” is written by Matt Charman (“Bridge of Spies”), executive produced by Charman, Andy Harries (“The Crown”) and Left Bank Productions’ Lila Rawlings, produced by Rob Bullock, with Kevin MacDonald (“The Last King of Scotland”) directing. The pilot is a co-production of Amazon Studios and Left Bank Productions.

Half-hours:

“The New V.I.P.’s”

Amazon’s first adult animated comedy show, “The New V.I.P.’s” follows a group of low-level employees who seize control of a major corporation after accidently murdering their boss. The show was created by Steve Dildarian, Titmouse served as the production company (Ben Kalina and Dave Newberg), along with producer Peter Principato from Principato Young. The pilot stars Matt Braunger, Ben Schwartz, Missi Pyle, and Jonathan Adams.

“The Legend of Master Legend”

A dark comedy about the life of Frank Lafount, a.k.a. Master Legend — a homemade superhero whose mission is to protect the people of Las Vegas from evil-doers. Master Legend juggles the demands of justice with the even more complicated demands of his real family, who don’t see him as a hero at all.The pilot is directed by James Ponsoldt (The Spectacular Now) and stars John Hawkes, Dawnn Lewis, Shea Whigham, and newcomer Anjelika Washington. “The Legend of Master Legend” is executive produced by Youree Henley (“20th Century Women”), Joshuah Bearman and David Klawans, along with executive producers and writers Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster of Amazon’s “Transparent.”

“Budding Prospects”

In 1983, three hapless city boys move from their comfort zone of the San Francisco counter-culture to Mendacino to grow marijuana. Their expectations of the experience being a back-to-the-land, nurturing adventure in a beautiful rustic setting run up against the harsh truth prior to their arrival at “The Summer Camp” – a miserably run-down shanty out in the middle of nowhere, where they are bedeviled by rats, snakes, mosquitoes, and harsh, unfriendly growing conditions, noisy neighbors, dangerous locals, and menacing law enforcement. The pilot stars Adam Rose, Joel David Moore, Will Sasso, and Brett Gelman. “Budding Prospects” is directed and executive produced by Terry Zwigoff (“Bad Santa”), executive produced by Vincent Landay and co-written by Melissa Axelrod.