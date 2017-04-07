Altice Group has announced the launch of a new international cookery channel, MY Cuisine, with a first deal that sees the channel secure an exclusive multi-year output deal with FremantleMedia International for programming fronted by celebrity chef Jamie Oliver.

The new channel will launch in June and be accompanied by the creation of a new print magazine and digital versions, including a mobile app, a recipe blog and a dedicated website. From its launch MY Cuisine will be broadcast exclusively by SFR in France, Belgium and Luxembourg. It will also be available in French-speaking Africa and Switzerland, while Altice’s Lifestyle Media will launch the channel in Portugal.

The Netherlands-based Altice is actively pursuing options for distribution via other international operators. It already operates an original cooking channel in Israel.

“Although cookery is growing in popularity among the public, there was previously no channel dedicated to it,” said Alain Weill, CEO of Altice Media. “I’m delighted that we are launching this new entertaining international cookery channel, with the aim of making it a market leader.”

The three-year deal with Fremantle includes Fresh One Productions’ (Oliver’s production banner) new series “Quick and Easy Food,” which focuses on practical advice and accessible cookery, as well as a collection of past Oliver shows.

“We didn’t have to think twice before choosing Jamie Oliver, whose personality represents laid-back, simple, good cookery that makes mealtimes an occasion to share and savor,” said Patricia Menarini, head of Altice Group’s Lifestyle division. Altice said this initial partnership reflected the ambition of the Group’s new cookery channel to become a unique brand on the cooking lifestyle market.

Altice’s goal for the new channel is to build on the success of its Lifestyle division’s cookery programs, offering the best cookery programming on MY Cuisine either by expanding its own production or through prestigious partnerships, such as the deal with FremantleMedia International. It will reflect a new, more unified, international and exclusive positioning of Altice’s Lifestyle division.