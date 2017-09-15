Almost Nobody Watches Most Emmy-Nominated Shows, Survey Finds

Nearly all of the series nominated for best drama or comedy at the upcoming 69th Primetime Emmy Awards have been watched by fewer than half of all potential viewers, according to a new survey from Katz Media Group. Nearly half are shows that 50% or more respondents had never heard of.

Surveying 500 adults — 51% of whom subscribe to a streaming service such as Netflix — Katz found that the most-watched and recognized Emmy nominees aired on broadcast, while the least could be found on cable or streaming.

The most-watched nominee, according to the survey, is ABC’s “Modern Family,” which had been seen by 56% of respondents. NBC’s “This Is Us” was the second-most viewed at 35%. ABC’s “Black-ish” followed at 28%. The three most-watched series are also the only three broadcast series in contention on Sunday.

“The main takeaway here is that we’re seeing fewer and fewer broadcast series nominated for best drama and best comedy, but the reality of it is that these other series [on cable and streaming] are very well-received and critically acclaimed, but there’s no critical mass behind them,” says Stacy Schulman, executive VP of strategy and analytics for Katz Media Group. “People are still having a hard time finding them. Many viewers don’t even know that they exist.”

Recent years have seen a dearth of broadcast nominees, particularly on the drama side. “This Is Us” is the first commercial broadcast series nominated for best drama since CBS’ “The Good Wife” in 2011.

Netflix’s “Stranger Things” was the most-watched streaming or cable nominee, viewed by 21% of respondents. Netflix’s “Master of None,” Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and FX’s “Atlanta” tied at 5% each for the least-watched of all nominees — although “Master of None” exceeded all nominees in “never heard of” responses, at 76%. Netflix’s “House of Cards” drew the most “heard of, but never watched” responses at 68%.

View the full results of Katz’s survey below:

Source: OurMedia.com panel from Katz Media Group. Fieldwork: Sept. 7 to Sept. 12, 2017. Based on 500 Adults 18+. 51% of respondents have access to/subscribe to OTT services.