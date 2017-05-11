All3Media Promotes Carly Becker to VP of Corporate Development (EXCLUSIVE)

All3Media America has promoted Carly Becker to the newly created position of vice president of corporate development, Variety has learned exclusively.

Becker has been on All3Media’s UK team for four years, working out of the company’s London headquarters. In her new elevated position, she has relocated to Los Angeles and began her new post yesterday.

As VP, Becker will work with All3Media leadership to evaluate potential investment opportunities, indicating the company’s growth strategy to actively pursue corporate development deals in the United States, continuing to work closely with the UK team to ensure that all investments are aligned with group corporate strategy.

“Carly has played an important role in the Corporate Development team in All3Media and she has worked on deals ranging from the acquisition of the Group by Liberty Global and Discovery to more recent start-ups and acquisitions,” says All3Media CEO Jane Turton. “Her contribution has been of huge value and having her based in Los Angeles is a sign that we are now concentrating hard on building the US business.”

All3Media America CEO Greg Lipstone and COO Dan Donahue added “With our robust roster of international companies, the addition of Carly to our Los Angeles team couldn’t come at a more opportune time. We are looking forward to working with her as we continue to actively pursue corporate development deals in the US.”

While working in the London offices, Becker was integral in the acquisition of Two Brothers Pictures, the backing of Two Halves Pictures and investing in the digital start-up Little Dot Studios. Prior to joining All3Media, Becker worked at British news producer ITN and investor Ingenious Media. She is a graduate of the University of Oxford.