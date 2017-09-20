All3Media Gives a Lift to New U.K. Producer Hitchhiker Television

All3Media is backing Hitchhiker Television, a new U.K. TV production company being launched by former Endemol Shine execs Anna Blue and Will Spokes. The new venture will be part of All3’s Objective Media Group.

Based in London’s iconic County Hall, Hitchhiker will focus on talent-led projects, and aims to work with big names on entertainment, comedy, and popular factual shows. There will be a focus on formats for the big U.K. broadcasters and channels in the U.S.

Blue and Spokes were programming heads at Endemol Shine’s now defunct Princess banner; their credits include Channel 4 social experiment “Life Stripped Bare,” and “Taxi of Mum and Dad,” also for Channel 4. Blue also worked on “Big Brother,” and helped popular British presenters Ant and Dec set up their production business, Gallowgate, going on to produce their “Saturday Night Takeaway” series. Spokes co-created and produced “The Magicians” for the BBC, and co-created Sky’s “Got to Dance,” which traveled to the U.S.

In a joint statement, the Hitchhiker co-founders said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for us to continue doing what we love – creating and producing new formats across the entertainment genres. It’s especially great to be collaborating on some of those formats with Britain’s brightest onscreen talents.”

Objective Media Group CEO Layla Smith added: “We couldn’t be more delighted to welcome Anna and Will. They have been developing and making unique and joyful television formats for years and the prospect of them joining forces with the huge raft of talented performers and writers today to continue that pursuit is truly exciting.”