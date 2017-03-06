Go, Human Beings! Alison Brie has signed on to the “Community” reunion that will be the season finale of ABC’s “Dr. Ken.”

Brie joins “Community” co-creator Dan Harmon for the episode, which will see star Ken Jeong’s character auditioning for a role on Harmon’s new show. Brie will play herself, an actress just cast as a series regular on Dan Harmon’s new sitcom. “Alison” reads with Ken during his audition, and is soon uncomfortable with Ken’s bold acting choices.

Harmon will also be playing himself, the creator of a new TV comedy set at a community college. Harmon’s character saw Ken perform stand-up at an open mic and invites him to audition for a part on his show — with blissfully little idea what he’s getting himself into.

Latter-day “Community” (and “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul”) star Jonathan Banks is guest starring on the March 10 episode, and previous episodes have seen pretty much the entire rest of the “Community” cast pass through, including Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Gillian Jacobs, and Jim Rash. The plot of the Season 2 finale, though, comes much closer to confirming “Dr. Ken” as some sort of making-of “Community” meta-series.

The “Dr. Ken” season finale will air Friday, March 31 at 8:30/7:30c on ABC. Brie is repped by WME & Rise Management.