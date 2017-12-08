TV News Roundup: Alice Cooper Cast in NBC’s ‘Jesus Christ Superstar Live!’

In today’s roundup, Alice Cooper joins the cast of “Jesus Christ Superstar Live!,” while Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” announces a new Fab Five.

CASTING

Alice Cooper has been cast as the flamboyant King Herod in NBC’s upcoming production of “Jesus Christ Superstar Live!” The special will be aired Easter Sunday, April 1. Also joining the production is British theatre director David Leveaux. Based on the 1971 Broadway rock opera, “Jesus Christ Superstar Live!” will be executive produced by original creators Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, who will also provide music and lyrics for NBC’s show. Mark Platt, Craig Zadan, and Neil Meron will also executive produce.

The new Netflix installment of “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” announced its new “Fab Five:” Antoni Porowski (food and wine), Bobby Berk (interior design), Karamo Brown (culture), Jonathan Van Ness (grooming), and Tan France (fashion). Creator David Collins serves as executive producer for the new series, along with producing partners Michael Williams and Rob Eric. David Eilenberg also serves as an executive producer in association with ITV Entertainment. “Queer Eye” launches on Netflix February 2018.

Starz announced casting for its original series “Vida.” Elena Campbell-Martínez, Ramses Jimenez, Luis Bordonada, Elizabeth De Razzo, Renee Victor, Adelina Anthony, and Erika Soto have been cast in recurring roles in the drama. From showrunner Tanya Saracho, the show focuses on two Mexican-American sisters from the east side of Los Angeles. Circumstances force them to return to their old neighborhood, where they are confronted by the past and truth about their mother’s identity. The new additons join the previously announced cast of Melissa Barrera, Mishel Prada, Karen Ser Anzoategui, Chelsea Rendon, Carlos Miranda, and Maria Elena Laas.

PREMIERE DATES

AMC’s “The Terror” will premiere March 26 at 9 p.m. From executive producers Ridley Scott, David Kajganich, and Soo Hugh, the thriller is inspired by a true story and centers on the Royal Navy’s perilous voyage into unchartered territory as the crew attempts to discover the Northwest Passage. Faced with treacherous conditions, limited resources, dwindling hope and fear of the unknown, the crew is pushed to the brink of extinction. The ten-episode series stars Jared Harris as Captain Francis Crozier, Tobias Menzies as Captain James Fitzjames, Ciarán Hinds as Sir John Franklin, Paul Ready as Dr. Henry Goodsir, Adam Nagaitis as Cornelius Hickey Nive Nielsen as Lady Silence, Ian Hart as Thomas Blanky, and Trystan Gravelle as Henry Collins.