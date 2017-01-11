Actor Alfonso Ribeiro sashayed from victory on season 19 of “Dancing With the Stars” to hosting “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”

Ribeiro was discussing potential projects with ABC after his “DWTS” win in 2014 when the subject of the vacancy on “AFV” came up. Ribeiro knew the show would be a good fit with the clean-cut image he’s honed since co-starred with Will Smith on NBC’s “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

It was a smooth on-air transition, with Ribeiro taking the baton from Tom Bergeron, who logged 14 years on the “AFV” stage in addition to hosting “DWTS.”

Now midway through his second season, Ribeiro loves engaging in a spontaneous format with regular folks, both the clip contestants and studio audience members.

“Having fun and connecting with people is something I’ve done my whole life,” Ribeiro says. “How often do you get to go to work where you laugh all day?”

“AFV” exec producer Vin Di Bona calls Ribeiro “a dream to work with.” Like Bergeron, Ribeiro respects the fact that America is the real star of “AFV.”

“The show is the vehicle, and the host drives the show,” Di Bona says.

RINGMASTERS

“AFV” series hosts over the years:

1989-1997: Bob Saget

1998-1999: John Fugelsang, Daisy Fuentes

2001-2015: Tom Bergeron

2015-present: Alfonso Ribeiro