“Gilmore Girls” star Alexis Bledel can next be seen in Hulu’s upcoming “Handmaid’s Tale,” which she calls “an absolute dream role.”

Bledel stars opposite Elisabeth Moss as Ofglen, a fellow handmaid and companion. At first, Ofglen seems like a pious rule-follower, loyal to the oppressive Gilead system, but she turns out to be daring and subversive.

“She is broken down in many ways but the person she once was is still underneath and comes out at times,” said Bledel at the TV Critics Press Assn. press tour in Pasadena, Calif. “She’s always paying attention to everything. She’s essentially a spy in any ways. She is gathering information from everyone she comes into contact with.”

Netflix’s recent revival of “Gilmore Girls” has sparked rumors of yet another round of episodes reuniting the Stars Hollow gang, but Bledel said, “I haven’t heard anything.”

Asked if she’d be open to doing more episodes, “I don’t know…It hasn’t been a conversation as of yet,” she said. “All of us are just wanting to tell a good story. The only thing I can say about future installments is that it would be about the story and the timing. We want to tell a great story.”

The cliffhanger finale revealed that her character, Rory, was pregnant, and Bledel said she hadn’t thought much about what kind of mother Rory might be. “It’s so interesting to try and speculate because when I do try to come up with something in my mind, I talk to [creator] Amy Sherman-Palladino, and she tells me what it’s actually going to be,” she said.

The identity of the baby’s father was also left a mystery, and Bledel said, “I honestly haven’t gone down that path of imagining it.” She said she doesn’t have any preferences on who it might be — given the choices of Logan, Paul or even the wookie. “It all lives in Amy’s imagination,” she said. “She has a very clear vision and always has and we haven’t had input as to the stories and the characters on the show very much. On ‘In the Life’ we did a little more than the original run of the show, but it really is all Amy.”

Bledel said she was pleased by the overwhelming response to the show. “I was certainly surprised that people love it so much,” said Bledel. “It was wonderful and interesting to see this incarnation be received by the same set of fans and new fans that we found on Netflix. It’s been interesting and surprising.”

The two series — “Handmaid’s Tale” and “Gilmore Girls” — do have similarities, she said.

“Stars Hollow could be described as a utopia and this is a dystopia,” she said. “The only similarity there is that there are two very distinctly drawn worlds, very rich with great characters and full of details that you don’t always get. You don’t always get the privilege as an actor to work in a world that been imagined for you for such a great extent with such richness. I’ve been spoiled on both counts.”