Harvey Weinstein Accused of Harassing ‘Marco Polo’ Producer

An employee of the Weinstein Co. alleged in a lawsuit Wednesday that Harvey Weinstein assaulted and sexually harassed her for years, and threatened her job if she ever spoke up.

Alexandra Canosa, an associate producer on the Netflix series “Marco Polo,” filed the suit in New York Supreme Court. She names Bob and Harvey Weinstein as defendants, as well as the company and seven other board members.

The suit does not detail her allegations, but alleges that Canosa was subject to “sexual harassment, sexual intimidation, emotional abuse, assault and battery” over the course of several years.

“Harvey Weinstein threatened Plaintiff and made it clear that if she did not succumb to his demands or if she exposed his unwanted conduct there would be retaliation, including humiliation, the loss of her job and any ability to work in the entertainment business,” the suit states.

The suit also accuses the company and the board of facilitating and concealing Weinstein’s conduct, and of failing to act to prevent it.

Canosa is represented by Charles Stewart of Stewart Occhipinti and Darryl Horowitt and Judy Sasaki of Coleman & Horowitt.

Weinstein is now facing at least seven lawsuits alleging sexual harassment or sexual assault, as well as claims arising from the collapse of productions in the wake of revelations about his alleged misconduct. Weinstein has repeatedly denied any non-consensual sex.