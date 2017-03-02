“Gotham” has found Ra’s al Ghul.

“Star Trek” veteran Alexander Siddig has been cast to play the leader of the League of Shadows on Fox’s comic book show, Variety has learned.

As Bruce (David Mazouz) pulls the veil off the Court of Owls, he learns the man pulling the strings is in fact Ra’s al Ghul. A man shrouded in mystery — and the leader of the international criminal organization the League of Shadows — Ra’s al Ghul uses his cunning and deception to lay waste to his enemies, and will prove to be Bruce’s most dangerous adversary yet.

Siddig is the latest actor to play the character on screen. Liam Neeson played the character in Christopher Nolan’s “Batman Begins” and “The Dark Knight Rises, and Matt Nable played the character throughout the third season of “Arrow” on the CW.

Ra’s al Ghul made his first appearance in the comics in Batman #232 back in June 1971. Since then, he has become one of the Caped Crusader’s linchpin villains, even eventually becoming the grandfather of Batman’s son Damian.

Aside from starring on “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” Siddig’s other roles include “Peaky Blinders” and “Game of Thrones.”

“Gotham” returns to Fox on April 24 with Siddig set to appear later in the season.