Footage of Alex Trebek rapping an entire “Jeopardy!” category has gone viral.

During Monday’s episode, which was part of College Championship week, the game show host showed off his skills in the “Let’s Rap, Kids!” category, reciting lyrics from Drake, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne, and rising star Desiigner.

Sports Illustrated writer Kenny Ducey tweeted a montage of Trebek’s raps; the post has over 34,000 likes as of Tuesday morning. Watch the clip below.

How about Alex Trebek rapping on Jeopardy! tonight pic.twitter.com/MNy9CEkf1p — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) February 21, 2017

The 76-year-old, whose been hosting the “Jeopardy!” game show since 1984, gave Drake a run for his money with his rendition of “Started From the Bottom,” a 2013 hit. He followed up with West’s “Famous” and eventually got to Desiigner’s “Panda.”

“Panda, Panda … Panda Panda Panda Panda Panda,” Trebek read out from the big blue screen.

“I was just getting into this rap thing,” he added. “I’m not too good at it but I was getting into it.”

This isn’t the first foray into rapping for the “Jeopardy!” host. In previous episodes, he’s slayed the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” theme (“I pulled up to the house about 7 or 8 and I yelled to the cabbie, ‘yo, Homes, smell ya later!'”) and even called out Kanye West’s indecisiveness on his latest album title before it’s release last year.

In the “I’d Like to Thank” category, the $600 answer could be seen as either a genuine expression of gratitude or a serious burn; “Kanye West for giving us so many different versions to choose from of this early 2016 album.”

Of course, he once described nerdhop, or hip-hop for nerds, as music for “losers,” but this episode may be enough to bring back slighted music fans.

As the official “Jeopardy!” Twitter account said, “Alex spits fire.”