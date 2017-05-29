Alex Rodriguez Scores Contributor Role at ABC News

Alex Rodriguez has spent the first months of his retirement from professional baseball as an analyst at Fox Sports, but he’s about to get a tryout with another team. The former New York Yankees player will work as a contributor for ABC News, according to a person familiar with the situation.

This person said Rodriguez would make “occasional” appearances on ABC News programs that could include “Good Morning America,” “World News Tonight” and “Nightline.”

Rodriguez would continue working for Fox Sports, and his contract with that 21st Century Fox unit would likely prohibit him from making cameos on ABC’s Disney-owned sister, ESPN. He might be able to add commentary on games during non-sports-centric shows like “GMA.”

Rodriguez figured prominently in Fox’s recent “upfront” presentation to advertisers, which placed a big spotlight on the company’s sports-programming assets. Rodriguez made an appearance at the glitzy showcase.

Rodriguez’s new duties were reported previously by the New York Post. The Post report suggested Rodriguez might like to try his hand at offering advice on topics other than sports, such as business or family issues.

